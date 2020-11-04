SC Sen. Vincent Sheheen loses reelection bid in stunning upset giving GOP more seats

South Carolina Sen. Vincent Sheheen, twice a candidate for governor, took on the Confederate flag, education reform and expansion of four-year-old kindergarten and led his rural Kershaw County district as a moderate Democrat for two decades.

On Tuesday night, he lost his reelection bid.

“Thank you to all my friends who have called and sent texts, but PLEASE do not feel bad for me,” Sheheen tweeted by noon Wednesday, listing out a series of legislative priorities he worked on that included his efforts to pull down the Confederate flag after a mass shooting in June 2015 that claimed the life of nine Black churchgoers, including Sheheen’s seatmate Sen. Clementa Pinckney.

“So please, if you want to worry, worry about your state and community. But do not worry about me. Amy and I will be enjoying more sunsets together at the lake!”

Thank you to all my friends who have called and sent texts, but PLEASE do not feel bad for me. Think about it— I am not even 50 yet and with you I’ve had the opportunity to: — Vincent Sheheen (@vincentsheheen) November 4, 2020

Vote counts will be certified Friday, but on Wednesday Sheheen’s Republican challenger, Penry Gustafson, led by about 2 percentage points, with 100% of precincts reporting.

Sheheen won Chesterfield and Kershaw counties by under 1 percentage point. But he lost Lancaster County by more than 25 points.

Sheheen’s loss to Gustafson, 50, is arguably one of the most stunning legislative upsets for Democrats this cycle. Sheheen, an attorney and former prosecutor for the city of Camden, served a total 20 years in the Legislature and sat on the Senate’s Finance and Education committees.

Gustafson, a described community advocate, owned a small business and worked in sales for a chemical company.

“The voters have spoken that they’re ready for a change in our district and I’m excited and humbled to serve them in the South Carolina Senate,” Gustafson said in a statement provided to The State. “I want to thank Sen. Sheheen for his years of service to our state and district.”

Sheheen’s loss also illustrates how his Senate District 27 and surrounding counties — Kershaw and Lancaster — have shifted away from Democrats. Both counties are rural and voted twice to elect Donald Trump president.

Election night also took down House Democratic Reps. Laurie Funderburk, of Kershaw County, and Mandy Powers Norrell, in Lancaster County. Powers Norrell ran for lieutenant governor on a joint ticket with then-Democratic gubernatorial nominee James Smith in 2018.

“I congratulate my opponent on her victory and thank her for a well-run campaign. It takes a lot of courage to put yourself out there and run for office. I appreciate her for stepping into the arena, and I pledge to be there for anything she needs in this transition,” Norrell tweeted of her challenger, Sandy McGarry. “I am fine and happy. For a while, I’ve felt a nudge to get outside of my comfort zone and find new challenges. There are thousands of ways to serve and make a difference and I’m getting excited about discovering new ways to do that. Sometimes that nudge must become a push.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.