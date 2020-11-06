The State in Columbia SC Logo
Republican Finlay narrowly wins Columbia SC House seat after vote count finally ends

South Carolina state Rep. Kirkman Finlay, left, and Democratic challenger Rhodes Bailey
COLUMBIA, SC

Republican Kirkman Finlay is the winner of the Columbia-centered State House District 75, according to results certified Friday afternoon by Richland County elections officials.

Finlay beat Democratic challenger Rhodes Bailey by about 250 votes — just enough to avoid a mandatory recount — in the results announced shortly after 3 p.m. Friday.

“This is evidence of how democracy works,” Charles Austin, chairman of the county Board of Canvassers and the county elections commission.

Finlay had 8,759 votes to Bailey’s 8,502.

Austin’s statement came after a meticulous six-hour examination of more than 400 votes, about 200 of which were declared ineligible for one reason or another.

Due to the closeness of the initial vote tallies after Tuesday, Finlay was reluctant to declare victory, and Bailey was not ready to concede.

A vote difference of 1% or less would have triggered a recount.

This story is developing.

John Monk
John Monk has covered courts, crime, politics, public corruption, the environment and other issues in the Carolinas for more than 40 years. A U.S. Army veteran who covered the 1989 American invasion of Panama, Monk is a former Washington correspondent for The Charlotte Observer. He has covered numerous death penalty trials, including those of the Charleston church killer, Dylann Roof, serial killer Pee Wee Gaskins and child killer Tim Jones. Monk’s hobbies include hiking, books, languages, music and a lot of other things.
