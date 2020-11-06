Elections
Rep. Joe Cunningham concedes to Republican Nancy Mace after SC seat flipped back red
In the very place where his congressional candidacy began in South Carolina three years ago, Democratic U.S. Rep. Joe Cunningham accepted defeat.
For two years, Cunningham represented South Carolina’s coastal and reliably Republican 1st congressional district — a feat that no national analysts thought would ever happen when he was elected in 2018.
His victory that year, which he won by less than 4,000 votes, stunned the nation. In 2020, by less than 6,000 votes, he lost to Republican state lawmaker Nancy Mace.
In his concession speech he acknowledged the new political reality.
“She’s now my representative for the Lowcountry,” Cunningham, 38, said as more than 50 of his supporters stood behind him at the U.S. Customs House in downtown Charleston.
