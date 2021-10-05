Elections

Next week is the LR5 special school board election. Here's where to go to vote

The early voting period for Durham's Oct. 5 municipal election will begin Sep. 16.
The early voting period for Durham’s Oct. 5 municipal election will begin Sep. 16. File photo

Next week, voters on the Richland County side of the Lexington-Richland 5 school district will go to the polls to elect a new member of the school board in a special election.

But where they vote may be different from where those voters cast their ballots in the last election.

Because this is a special election, Richland County is consolidating 23 polling places into 13 precincts for the election on Oct. 12.

Eligible voters in the northwestern corner of Richland County are being mailed cards with their new polling place. You can also find your polling place on the county’s elections and voter registration website.

Some voters in Riversprings 1 and 3 received a postcard with the wrong precinct name on it, elections director Alexandria Stephens said. The listed address will send voters to the correct location at Decided Church, but the precinct is still listed as River Springs Elementary School.

Voters who are casting ballots at their usual polling place are also receiving the cards, which say “Your polling place has temporarily changed.” But the cards still direct them to the same polling location.

Polling places that are not being used in this election will have signs up on Election Day directing voters to the new locations.

Voters can also cast an absentee ballot until Monday, Oct. 11.

Here’s how the precincts are being consolidated.

Ballentine 1 and 2 will vote at Ballentine Park, 1035 Bird Rd., Irmo

Dutch Fork 1 and 2 will vote at Dutch Fork Middle School, 1528 Old Tamah Road, Irmo

Dutch Fork 3 and 4 will vote at River Springs Church, 1007 W. Shady Grove Road, Irmo

Friarsgate 1 and 2 will vote at Friarsgate Park, 1712 Chadford Road, Irmo

Harbison 1 and 2 will vote at Harbison Community Center, 106 Hillpine Road, Columbia

Oak Pointe 1 and 2 will vote at Oak Pointe Elementary School, 1 River Bottom Road, Irmo

Oak Pointe 3 will vote at Hope Lutheran Church, 1400 Kennerly Rd., Irmo

Old Friarsgate and Riverspring 2 will vote Dutch Fork Elementary School, 7900 Broad River Rd., Irmo

Parkridge 1 and 2 will vote at Grace United Methodist Church, 410 Harbison Blvd., Columbia

Riversprings 1 and 3 will vote at Decided Church, 2101 Kennerly Road, Irmo

Riverwalk will vote at the Episcopal Church of St. Simon and St. Jude, 1110 Kinley Road, Irmo

Spring Hill will vote at Chapin Middle School, 11661 Broad River Road, Chapin

Springville 1 and 2 will vote at Lake Murray Elementary, 1531 Three Dog Road, Chapin

