After Trump says he may take oppo-research from foreigners, SC’s Graham disagrees

Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-SC., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Monday, March 25, 2019. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) AP file photo

A day after President Donald Trump said he would consider taking dirt on his political opponents from foreign officials, U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham broke with his ally on the issue.

“First, I believe that it should be practice for all public officials who are contacted by a foreign government with an offer of assistance to their campaign – either directly or indirectly – to inform the FBI and reject the offer,” Graham tweeted Thursday morning.

The comments came after Trump’s comments during an interview with George Stephanopoulous on ABC in which Trump said he would take information on his opposition and that he may not report offers from foreign governments to the FBI.

“I think you might want to listen. There isn’t anything wrong with listening,” Trump said during the interview. “If somebody called from a country, Norway, ‘We have information on your opponent.’ Oh, I think I’d want to hear it.”

Though Graham started his remarks disagreeing with the president, he also used the moment to criticize Democrats — specifically for their use of former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele to compile a dossier of information on Trump during the 2016 election.

“During that race, we had a major American political party hire a foreign national, Christopher Steele, to dig up dirt on an American presidential candidate,” Graham tweeted.

The dossier has been a point of contention as more and more Republicans — Graham included — push for an investigation into actions taken by the Democrats during the election and the investigation into Trump. One of their biggest arguments is that the dossier — which was mostly unverified — was used to obtain a FISA warrant targeting the Trump campaign.

“Finally, the outrage some of my Democratic colleagues are raising about President Trump’s comments will hopefully be met with equal outrage that their own party hired a foreign national to do opposition research on President Trump’s campaign and that information, unverified, was apparently used by the FBI to obtain a warrant against an American citizen,” Graham added.