House investigation into Trump is a ‘political circus,’ Sen. Graham says on Fox

Senate Judiciary Committee Chair Lindsey Graham (R-SC) held a press conference at the Capitol on March 25, 2019 about Attorney General William Barr's primary conclusions from the Mueller investigation.

During an appearance on Fox News Monday night, South Carolina’s U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham called the House of Representatives’ efforts to look into Trump, after the release of a special counsel report, a “political circus.”

In an interview with Martha MacCallum, Graham took shots at Rep. Jerry Nadler, D-New York, the head of the House Judiciary Committee and the man at the forefront of the inquiry into President Donald Trump in the wake of the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report.

“What Nadler is doing is a political effort, and if I were the White House, I would not empower Nadler in his efforts to try to take the president down,” Graham said.

Graham has been a loud voice in the push against the House investigation, calling for an end to demands for Donald Trump Jr. and former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify despite congressional subpoenas. McGahn was asked to appear before the Judiciary Committee Tuesday and did not show up to testify, according to news reports Tuesday.

Graham argued on Fox that McGahn did not need to appear before the House because he already had testified to Mueller and turned over more than a million documents as part of the special counsel’s inquiry.

After Mueller’s report came out, stating the special counsel’s team could find no evidence that the Trump campaign worked with Russia to influence the outcome of the 2016 election and abstaining from making a recommendation on obstruction charges, Graham was one of many Republican voices saying the case on the president should be closed.

Graham has come under scrutiny lately for his handling of the House investigation, with critics pointing to his strong damnation of President Bill Clinton during his 1999 hearings.

“Mueller’s decision matters to me, not Nadler’s,” Graham said Monday. “I could care less what Nadler thinks. Mueller was the final word on all things Trump to me.”