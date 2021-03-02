Dozier drops out of contentious USC board of trustee race

The Horseshoe - the site of the university’s original campus, which dates to 1805 - has a few ghost stories. tglantz@thestate.com

A candidate for the University of South Carolina’s board of trustees has dropped out of the race.

Robert Dozier, who had previously served on the board in an ex officio position while he headed the MyCarolina Alumni Association, told The State he dropped out of the race Tuesday afternoon.

“Unfortunately, as the election process has progressed, it has become increasingly divisive and now threatens the important relationships essential to moving forward,” Dozier said in a letter addressed to S.C. Sen. Harvey Peeler, who heads the College and University Trustee Screening Committee.

Dozier’s campaign focused on fiscal matters, and especially “tackling the financial crisis brought on by COVID-19,” he said in the letter.

Dozier is the second of three candidates to drop out of the race, ensuring incumbent board of trustees member Alex English remains on the board.

Though the race became tense at times, Dozier said in his letter “I am sure Alex English will represent our university with the same honor and respect he always has, and I look forward to watching his progress.”

The S.C. General Assembly was expected to choose between English and Dozier tomorrow during a joint session. English, a former basketball star at USC and in the NBA, is a Dreher High School graduate.

— Maayan Schechter contributed to this report.