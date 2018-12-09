North Carolina

You're a nice one, Mr. Grinch. Man has fun plowing snow after a huge storm, video shows

By Noah Feit

December 09, 2018 06:43 PM

Watch the Grinch plow snow in Boone, NC

Watch the Grinch plow snow in Boone, NC.
By
Watch the Grinch plow snow in Boone, NC.
By

The storm that blasted parts of the Carolinas this weekend brought snow — and something else.

The Grinch.

The beloved Dr. Seuss character was captured on video in Boone, N.C. At least a man wearing a Grinch mask was spotted.

This Grinch was helping out after the storm, video shows.

Posted on JoAnna Wayt’s Facebook page, the video shows a man she only identifies as “My Dad,” wearing Grinch headgear while helping clear the snow. People commenting on Wayt’s post identified him as “Joe.”

This Grinch was driving a snow plow in about 6 inches of the white stuff, WCNC reported.

But much more snow accumulated in Boone on Saturday and Sunday.

Weather Channel meteorologist Jim Cantore was in Boone for the storm. He has been actively tweeting about the forecast and updating conditions, reporting Boone got 16 inches of snow this weekend.

