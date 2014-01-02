Charlotte-area town councilman resigns — in Klingon

An Indian Trail councilman decided to boldly go where no politician has gone before — and tendered his resignation this week in the Klingon language.

Apparently David Waddell no longer wanted to live long and prosper on the board.

In an interview Thursday, Waddell said his resignation letter to Mayor Michael Alvarez was written in Klingon, the language of a proud warrior race in “Star Trek” TV shows and movies, as an inside joke. But in case the mayor wasn’t up to speed with his Klingon, Waddell included a translation using Bing.com.

“Folks don’t know what to think of me half the time,” said Waddell, so “I might as well have one last laugh” on the board.

Waddell said he is resigning as of Jan. 31. He is in his first term on the board, and the four-year seat expires in December 2015.

In a letter to the community that was written in English, Waddell elaborated on his reasons for leaving.

He expressed frustration with what he saw was runaway development in the town as well as concerns with how requests for public information were being handled. In November, the council tabled a plan to establish more fees for some public records and add more restrictions on how records could be viewed.

David Waddell, former Indian Trail, NC, councilman who submitted his resignation letter in Klingon.

Waddell, a plumber, said he thought he would be more effective by coming to board meetings as a citizen and speaking out on issues. He said he also needed to devote time to mount a write-in campaign on the Constitution Party’s platform for Kay Hagan’s U.S. Senate seat.

Town Manager Joe Fivas said the council will determine the replacement process for Waddell later this month or in early February. The fast-growing town in western Union County has a population of about 35,000.

Waddell ended his four-sentence resignation letter by paraphrasing a Klingon proverb: “Perhaps today is a good day (to) resign.”