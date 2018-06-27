Break out the American flag socks: South Carolina ranked one of most patriotic states

As the Fourth of July approaches, South Carolina was named one of the most patriotic states in the U.S. in a new WalletHub study.
The study, which measures factors from military engagement to volunteer hours, ranked South Carolina as the fourth most patriotic, just behind Virginia, Alaska and Wyoming.
The Palmetto State ranked even higher in the military engagement category, coming in at third highest, according to the study. South Carolina has the second highest average number of military enlistees, only being beat by Georgia.
The state also has the fifth most veterans per capita, according to the study, boosting its ranking.
Red states tended to rank higher in overall patriotism than blue states, according to the study.
Other factors considered in the ranking include number of active-duty military members, number of people in the military reserves, share of adults who voted in the 2016 elections and people participating in jury duty.
Researchers even measured the frequency of Google Searches for American flags.
Comments