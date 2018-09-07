Upstate school shooting suspect appears in court nearly two years after slayings

The teen shooter who is accused of killing two and opening fire on a Townville school playground appeared in court Thursday, according to various local news outlets.
Jesse Osborne, who is facing both murder and attempted murder charges for the September 2016 incident, according to court records, pleaded not guilty in an Anderson County Court, the Anderson Independent Mail reported.
Osborne is being charged as an adult, Fox Carolina reported.
The teen, who is now nearing 16-years-old, is accused of killing Jeffrey Osborne, his dad, and first grader Jacob Hall, who was 6-years-old, the Greenville News reported. He is also accused of wounding a teacher and another student after opening fire on the playground, the Anderson Independent Mail reported.
Comments