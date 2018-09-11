Despite CNN reports, Cajun Navy says it’s not in SC -- yet

Despite reports from CNN about a convoy of Jeeps sent in to South Carolina by the famous Cajun Navy, representatives of the group that rescued many during Hurricane Katrina say they haven’t entered the state yet.
CNN reported Tuesday morning the volunteer rescue organization had two air boats and 600 Jeeps mobilized in Columbia ahead of Hurricane Florence.
Organizer Shawn Boudreaux said the news network may have confused The Cajun Navy Relief & Rescue with another group that has since splintered off from the famous Louisiana rescuers.
After the relief effort in Katrina where the group mobilized boats to ferry residents to safety, the non-profit organization didn’t think to legally protect their name, Boudreaux said. Since then, many groups have appropriated it.
The Cajun Navy will be sending forces into the Carolinas to help with relief effort, though, organizers said.
“They are prepared and read, but we have not pulled the trigger on that,” Leo Martin said.
Boudreaux said Cajun Navy volunteers will focus on small towns across the state, focusing on places that have so few firefighters and first responders they may have trouble policing the full area. The group has been working with emergency operation centers in the county to coordinate their response, Martin said.
“We will be headed your way,” Boudreaux said. “Probably right when the storm makes landfall.”
