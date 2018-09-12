Scientists fly inside the eye of Hurricane Florence

Scientists filmed inside the eye of Hurricane Florence on September 10, as parts of the country braced itself for the impact of the Category 4 storm this week. This video was captured by scientist Heather Holbach for the Hurricane Research Division.
South Carolina

Crowd-funding site GoFundMe makes move to protect campaigners ahead of Florence

By Emily Bohatch

ebohatch@thestate.com

September 12, 2018 07:23 AM

As Hurricane Florence nears the Carolinas and tracks begin to shift, crowd funding site GoFundMe is preparing for a deluge of calls for help, according to a statement from the company.

The company worked with officials in South and North Carolina to guarantee all donated money makes it to the intended recipient, according to the statement.

In the past, money from a GoFundMe campaign typically went to the person running the fundraiser. Now, the tech company will make sure the money can only be transferred directly to those in need, according to the statement.

“Our giving community always steps up in times of need, and these preparations are to make sure their generosity is protected,” the statement reads.

In addition to the changes in transfers, the company is offering 24/7 support for those hosting campaigns, according to the statement.

“We are hoping for the best, planning for the worst, and we will stay in close touch with all organizers and beneficiaries to ensure the resources get to people in need as soon as possible,” the statement reads.

The National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Florence's track has shifted south, making it more likely for a South Carolina landfall. Multiple models overnight Tuesday showed the storm hovering near N.C., then going along the coast to southern S.C.

