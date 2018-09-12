Crowd-funding site GoFundMe makes move to protect campaigners ahead of Florence

As Hurricane Florence nears the Carolinas and tracks begin to shift, crowd funding site GoFundMe is preparing for a deluge of calls for help, according to a statement from the company.
The company worked with officials in South and North Carolina to guarantee all donated money makes it to the intended recipient, according to the statement.
In the past, money from a GoFundMe campaign typically went to the person running the fundraiser. Now, the tech company will make sure the money can only be transferred directly to those in need, according to the statement.
“Our giving community always steps up in times of need, and these preparations are to make sure their generosity is protected,” the statement reads.
In addition to the changes in transfers, the company is offering 24/7 support for those hosting campaigns, according to the statement.
“We are hoping for the best, planning for the worst, and we will stay in close touch with all organizers and beneficiaries to ensure the resources get to people in need as soon as possible,” the statement reads.
