Sprint, Verizon waive overage fees for customers affected by Hurricane Florence

Cellphone carriers are waiving overage fees for customers impacted by Hurricane Florence, according to a statement from Sprint and Verizon.
Customers of the two companies in South Carolina, Virginia and North Carolina won’t be penalized for overages in texts, data or calls while Hurricane Florence lumbers near, according to two statements.
“Hurricane Florence is predicted to be ’the storm of a lifetime’ for the Mid-Atlantic, and we will do everything we can to help our customers in its path,” said Sprint CEO Michel Combes. “The last thing we want is for people to worry about how to stay in touch with loved ones or critical services.”
Sprint’s service began Wednesday and will extend until Sept. 25, according to the statement. The company also has deployed recovery teams to help after Florence makes landfall.
Verizon is offering free calls, texts and data to customers in the storm area, according to a company statement.
The company is also lifting speed caps restrictions for first responders in Alabama, Maryland, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia, according to a statement. Officials are working on removing caps in Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.
Verizon also is providing mobile hotspots and phones to public safety teams, according to the statement.
