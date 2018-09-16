I-95 closed by floods from Hurricane Florence

Nine miles of I-95 just south of the South Carolina-North Carolina border are impassable because of flooding from Hurricane Florence, the S.C. Department of Transportation announced Sunday morning.
“There is not a passable detour at this time and motorist(s) should avoid this area,” the DOT tweeted.
By early Sunday afternoon, flooded stretches of I-95 in both North and South Carolina caused S.C. officials to urge motorists who might usually take I-95 through South Carolina to instead use interstate routes in central and western South Carolina and avoid I-95.
Northbound motorists who had hoped to drive I-95 through South Carolina should take a wide detour west toward Columbia, a Highway Patrol spokesman said.
“We are encouraging people who are traveling north on I-95 to take either I-26 west to Columbia, and then go by I-77 north to Charlotte,” said Capt. Kelley Hughes just before noon Sunday. “Or they should take I-20 west from I-95 at Florence to Columbia, and then go on I-77 north to Charlotte.”
In South Carolina, I-95 is closed from exit 181 (S.C. 38) to Exit 190 (S.C. 34), the DOT said. That stretch of I-95 is in Dillon County.
The closure affects both northbound and southbound lanes and began shortly after 4 am Sunday, the S.C. Highway Patrol reported.
South Carolina’s impassable area begins about 10 miles south of the tourist stop, South of the Border, which straddles the South Carolina-North Carolina line.
Troopers and warning signs are at the locations where I-95 in South Carolina is closed, Hughes said.
Sections of I-95 were also closed in 2015 during epic flooding in the fall of that year.
Meanwhile, the N.C. Department of Transportation is warning southbound travelers on I-95 to avoid most of that interstate.
Travel is “extremely hazardous across North Carolina,” the N.C. DOT wrote on its internet site, warning motorists to stay out of the eastern portion of the state.
All North Carolina roads south of U.S. 64 and east of I-73-74 are affected. “Motorists should not drive in these areas,” the N.C. DOT said.
It also warned travelers from relying too much on GPS digital road maps. “GPS systems are routing users into areas NCDOT is not recommending for travel,” the agency said.
The I-95 north-south corridor is one of the most heavily-traveled interstate highways on the East Coast and runs from Maine to Florida.
The South Carolina portions of I-95 that are now underwater are on low-lying bridges that, in normal times, pass over rivers flowing to the sea and coastal Horry and Georgetown counties.
Highway Patrol Cpl. Sonny Collins, patrol spokesman for counties in South Carolina’s Pee Dee section, which stretches roughly from northern I-95 east to Myrtle Beach and Georgetown, said motorists getting off I-95 should take care because some two-lane roads in that area are covered with water.
“We are seeing the most flooding on the (secondary) roads in Marion and Dillon counties,” Collins said. “If you are going to travel, be prepared to take an alternate road and don’t try to take roads marked ‘closed.’ The water on some of these roads has gotten deep.”
The low-elevation swampy area from I-95’s Exit 181 to Exit 190 lies between two major river systems - the Pee Dee and the Little Pee Dee - that originate in North Carolina and flow south eastward to coastal South Carolina.
In 2015, after a historic rainfall, portions of I-95 in the same low-lying areas of South Carolina were closed for more than a week.
