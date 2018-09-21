After Florence flooding, I-95 reopens Friday

S.C.. drivers have been frustrated all week as one of the state’s main highways has shut down, then re-opened, then shut again due to hurricane-related flooding.
That frustration may have come to an end Friday, once and for all, as the state Department of Transportation reopened all lanes of Interstate 95 at 4 p.m.
However, a portion of I-95 remained closed Friday over the border in North Carolina at Exit 13, the S.C. Transportation Department warned in a news release.
The interstate has been closed intermittently to traffic throughout the week as roads flooded in the aftermath of Hurricane Florence.
The interstate first closed early Monday as portions were overtaken by flood water near the North Carolina border. Southbound lanes between mile marker 181 and 190 reopened later Monday, but northbound lanes in the same sections remain closed until Wednesday.
The Transportation Department then closed a separate section of I-95 — between mile markers 164 and 181 — Wednesday.
Flooding has effected several parts of the Pee Dee region after Florence dumped record amounts of rainfall in the area.
Statewide, 169 roads remained closed at 4 p.m. Friday due to the storm, most in the northeast part of the state. U.S. 17, near Georgetown, also was in imminent danger of flooding, the Transportation Department said.
Comments