New estimate provides glimpse of damage to SC homes from Hurricane Florence

An estimated 55 homes were destroyed and more than 1,500 damaged in South Caroline by Hurricane Florence, according to new, early estimates.

The S.C. Emergency Management Division said Monday preliminary assessments show 829 homes have minor damage, 704 homes have major damage and 55 homes were destroyed by Florence.

In a press release, the agency said the estimates likely will change as damage assessments continue, flooded areas become accessible and officials transition to recovery operations.

While waters have started to recede, forecasters expect flooding to continue in several Pee Dee areas, including Bucksport and Socastee.

The state Emergency Operations Center will remain partially activated to support county emergency managers as requested, according to Emergency Management.

As of Monday:

The S.C. Department of Transportation reported 118 road closings, including 16 major highways

Flood barrier removal was underway on U.S. 501 in Horry County. Flood barrier removal on U.S. 17 and U.S. 521 will begin later in the week

S.C. 9 in Longs is partially open

The S.C. Department of Social Service reported four emergency shelters are open, housing 51 people

The Office of Regulatory Staff reported 452 total power outages statewide, including 267 in Marion County

420 National Guard personnel were on duty to assist state and county officials

The S.C. Governor’s Office also said Monday that disaster recovery centers will open Tuesday in Cheraw, Dillon and Conway to help residents with damages and losses from Florence. Other centers will open soon in other communities affected by the hurricane, according to the governor’s office.

Representatives from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other public and private agencies will be at the centers to explain disaster assistance programs and offer assistance at the following locations:

▪ Northeast Technical College, Building 200, 1201 Chesterfield Highway, Cheraw, S.C. 29520. Hours: Mondays through Fridays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ City of Dillon Wellness Center, 1647 Commerce Drive, Dillon, S.C. 29536. Hours: Mondays to Fridays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

▪ Horry Georgetown Technical College, 2050 US 501, Conway, S.C. 29526. Hours: Mondays to Fridays, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., and Saturdays and Sundays, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For more information, go to DisasterAssistance.gov; call 800-621-3362 (TTY: 800-462-7585); or download the FEMA app at fema.gov/mobile-app.