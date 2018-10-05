Nationwide counterfeiting ring brought down in Columbia, U.S. Attorney says

Five members of a nationwide counterfeiting ring pleaded guilty to stealing millions of dollars in a Columbia court, according to a statement from the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Derrick Nelson, 42, of Timmonsville; Whitney Magazine, 25, of Jacksonville, Fla.; Brittany Duncan, 25, of Brooklyn; Tanisha Bynoe, 30, of Brooklyn; and Errol Mack, 29, of Brooklyn all pleaded guilty to conspiring to commit mail, wire and bank fraud, according to the statement.
Eric Wilson, 48, of Bishopville, pleaded guilty in March.
During the course of an investigation, the U.S. Secret Service found that Wilson had been selling counterfeit checks while living in Florence, South Carolina, according to the statement. Investigators linked Wilson back to a series of similar cases under investigation in New York since 2007.
The suspects were selling counterfeit checks throughout the U.S., including in Columbia, according to the statement.
In all, the ring had caused more than $20 million in losses to American Express, according to the statement.
Nelson, Magazine, Duncan, Bynoe, Mack and Wilson all face a maximum of 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $250,000.
