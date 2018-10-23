Florence County shooting suspect charged with murder after deputy dies Monday, sheriff says

A day after a second deputy passed away from wounds sustained from a deadly shootout in Florence County, investigators charged the alleged gunman with her murder, according to a statement from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

Frederick T. Hopkins Jr. was charged with murder for the shooting of Florence County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Farrah Turner, who died after multiple surgeries and spending weeks in critical condition, according to the statement.

Turner was one of two officers still in critical condition weeks after the shooting. She’d undergone at least eight surgeries and had both feet amputated, her mother said in a statement.

Though she was scheduled for a ninth surgery Monday, she passed away that afternoon, according to the local sheriff’s department. She’d spent nearly three weeks following the Oct. 3 shootout in intensive care for severe wounds.

“She has devoted her life to protecting others, so now it is time that we do our part to show our appreciation for her service and commitment,” a GoFundMe in her honor reads.

S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster ordered flags to half staff Tuesday in Turner’s honor until her internment. Turner’s funeral is scheduled for Sunday.

One other officer involved in the shootout — Scott Williamson of the Florence Police Department — remains in critical condition. All others have been released.

Frederick Hopkins, Jr after being booked in Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center in Richland County. Provided by Richland County.

Deputies were ambushed Oct. 3 while heading to an arranged interview with Hopkins son Seth David Hopkins. Seth Hopkins was a suspect in a case involving criminal sexual conduct with a minor.

As deputies arrived at the family home in an upscale Florence County neighborhood, the elder Hopkins opened fire, killing one officer and wounding six more. During the gun battle, more than 400 rounds were exchanged between Fred Hopkins, police officers and sheriff’s deputies.

Florence police officer Sgt. Terrence Carraway was the only officer who died the day of the shooting.

After two hours of firing shots across the Florence County neighborhood, Fred Hopkins was arrested. In the wake of Turner’s death, Fred Hopkins now faces two charges of murder and five charges of attempted murder.

Seth Hopkins, the subject of the initial investigation, was also arrested and charged with two counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor.