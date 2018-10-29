Guard in relationship with inmate smuggled contraband into SC prison, officials say

A South Carolina prison guard was arrested after officials say she engaged in a sexual relationship with an inmate, helped him smuggle in contraband and brought a gun into a correctional institution, according to a statement and arrest warrants from the Department of Corrections.
Ebonynisha Monique Casby, a guard at Lieber Correctional Institution, was charged with criminal conspiracy, misconduct in office, first degree sexual misconduct with an inmate and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to the statement.
Casby — who has been an employee in the Department of Corrections for about six months — was arrested Saturday, a day after she was caught bringing her personal gun into the prison, according to her arrest warrants.
Police services learned that she’d been working with an inmate since May 2018 to bring contraband into the prison, according to the statement. Casby and the inmate used cellphones to communicate and conduct business.
It is unclear what kind of contraband Casby was smuggling into Lieber Correctional, but in the past, correctional officers sneaking drugs into prisons have been charged with possession.
Officers found the transactions during a search of Casby’s phone, according to her arrest warrant. They also found a series of photographs of contraband and text messages.
Police based their search on the knowledge of a relationship between Casby and an inmate, according to the warrants. A week before her arrest, Casby engaged in intercourse with the inmate, she admitted in a written confession to officers. The encounter was also recorded on her phone.
