Accused sexual predator on FBI’s most wanted list spotted in SC, agents say

An “alleged sexual predator” on the FBI’s most wanted list was spotted in South Carolina recently, according to a statement from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Greg Alyn Carlson, 46, has been on the run from the FBI since September 2017, and was spotted about two weeks ago in the Mount Pleasant area, according to the statement.
Carlson, who is accused of attempting to sexually assault a woman during an armed burglary in Los Angeles, has known ties to the area, according to the statement. Officials said it was not the first time he appeared in the Palmetto State.
After the July 2017 burglary, Carlson was charged with burglary, assault with intent to commit rape and assault with a deadly weapon, according to the statement. He was arrested by L.A. police in September, but was released on bond.
Once out of jail, Carlson ran to Mount Pleasant, according to officials. He fled the state once he obtained a stolen gun, a rental car and a significant amount of cash.
Since then, Carlson bounced through the southeastern states, according to the statement. He was last seen driving a white Hyundai Accent.
Officials say Carlson should be considered “armed and extremely dangerous.” A $100,000 reward is being offered for information leading to his arrest.
Comments