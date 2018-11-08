Cold snap forecast from the South Carolina Upstate to the coast. How long will it last?

There’s a cold snap coming to the Carolinas. Temperatures across South Carolina will drop into the 30s from the Upstate to Myrtle Beach Saturday night, according to forecasters with the National Weather Service.
The Weather Service forecasts colder than normal temperatures will stick around for at least a week
In the Greenville-Spartanburg area, temperatures are expected to drop into the low 30s Saturday night after a rainy day Friday. Highs for the area over the weekend will be in the low 50s, according to the National Weather Service.
The National Weather Service issued a hazardous weather outlook for the Upstate, stating, “A cold front will cross the region from the northwest on Saturday and usher in cooler Canadian air. The heart of the colder air mass will settle overhead by Sunday morning. Widespread freezing temperatures and frost is likely late Saturday night into Sunday morning.”
The freezing temperatures are expected to reach from Georgia up through central North Carolina, which could see its first frost of the season, the Weather Service warned.
In Pickens County, Weather Service forecasters predict the low will be 29 degrees Saturday night.
Temperatures won’t be much better in the Midlands, with the Saturday night low in Columbia forecast to be about 35 degrees, according to the Weather Service. Forecasters predict highs will be in the mid-50s.
The Pee Dee region, which saw near-record highs in Florence and Myrtle Beach this week, will see thermometers dip below 40 for the first time this fall Saturday night, according to the Weather Service. The further inland, the colder it will be. The Saturday night forecast for Myrtle Beach calls for a low around 40.
But in Florence, the low Saturday night will be 34, according to NWS forecasters in Wilmington.
“Temperatures rebound on Friday before crashing back down Saturday. We’ll only manage afternoon highs in the middle to upper 50s through Sunday. Areas of frost are expected Sunday morning as we all fall into the 30s,” according to forecasters with WMBF in Myrtle Beach.
In the Lowcountry, forecasters with WCSC say it will be warmer around Charleston and Hilton Head for the weekend.
“Much cooler weather and sunshine will move in behind the front for the weekend. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 60s this weekend. Low temperatures could reach the 30s inland on Sunday morning,” WCSC predicts.
Charles Duncan: 843-626-0301, @duncanreporting
