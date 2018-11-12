20-year-old woman raped in parking lot of SC church, police say

South Carolina police officers were called after a 20 year old woman said she’d been raped in the parking lot of a Union church, according to a Union police report.
The woman was sitting in the parking lot of the Union Presbyterian Church on Nov. 3 after leaving a nearby party when she was raped, she told police, according to the report.
While sitting on the asphalt in the parking lot, the woman heard a person approach from behind her, according to the report. She tried to crawl away on her hands and knees, a man grabbed her and pushed her to the ground.
When police were called to the scene, they found the woman still on the ground in the parking lot, according to the statement. They helped her up and took her to a local hospital.
The woman said she didn’t see the man, but that she tried to escape from him by crawling away, according to the report. She had bruises and scrapes on her hands and knees.
Police are seeking the man.
