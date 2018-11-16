Latest numbers show SC damage from Hurricane Florence half as bad as expected

Hurricane Florence caused much less damage to the Palmetto State than South Carolina officials had initially estimated.
According to new numbers from the S.C. Emergency Management Division, South Carolina’s recovery from Florence cost more than $600 million to date, half of the $1.2 billion state officials initially estimated as flood waters still inundated the state.
“These are all initial estimates that will probably fluctuate for several months, possible several years, at least for the disaster recovery portion,” Becker said. “And a lot of these program are still very active.”
The new figure is based on actual damages reported and disaster recovery assessments conducted by federal, state and local officials in the field. And represents federal assistance requested by individuals, local governments, small businesses and farmers for projected uninsured losses from the storm, including:
- $108 million in community development block grants for disaster recovery
- $200 million from the federal Disaster Relief Fund
- $111 million from the National Flood Insurance Program
- $125 million from the U.S. Agriculture Department
- $45 million from the Small Business Administration
- $18 million from the Federal Highway Administration
The figure does not include private insurance claims, “that would probably push that number upward quite significantly,” SCEMD spokesman Derrec Becker said.
A representative from the S.C. Department of Insurance could not immediately be reached for comment Friday afternoon.
S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster on Friday sent a letter to South Carolina’s congressional delegation with the revised estimates for federal funding requests for Hurricane Florence recovery efforts.
More than 4,750 individuals applied for and were approved for disaster assistance through FEMA that totaled $20 million. And 2,000 homes suffered flood damage in Chesterfield, Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties, according to McMaster.
“Of these seven counties, the number of flood damaged homes in Horry County is significant,” he wrote. “Many of these residents face serious personal financial challenges in making the necessary repairs to their homes. Sadly, some are dealing with the startling prospect of total home loss and the inability to afford replacement. Damage to critical public infrastructure like roads, bridges, water and sewer equipment, utilities, parks, as well as small businesses and farming has also been reported in these counties.”
S.C. residents have until Dec. 5 to register for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Division.
Individual assistance would include money for temporary rental assistance and home repairs, low-cost loans to cover uninsured property losses and other programs to help survivors recover, according to FEMA.
“Things have tapered off significantly in terms of people registering for assistance, and Team South Carolina days played a big role in that to put the agencies in one place for people to get services and assistance,” Becker said of disaster recovery centers opened by S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster in communities affected by the hurricane to help residents with damages and losses from Florence.
The events provide local residents and businesses affected by Florence a one-stop opportunity to learn about relief resources available to them. Representatives from the FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other public and private agencies attended to explain disaster assistance programs and offer assistance.
By comparison, Hurricane Matthew in 2016 cost South Carolina $320 million in recovery costs, Becker said, who noted the state is still working to provide public assistance to organizations that incurred disaster-related costs.
The floods of 2015 caused an estimated $2.2 billion in damage to the state, according to Emergency Management. That figure includes the total cost to government agencies, private insurance claims and estimated agricultural losses. Cost figures for Hurricane Matthew were not immediately available.
South Carolina received roughly $204 million from FEMA for the 2015 floods and about $280 million for 2016’s Hurricane Matthew, according to Emergency Management. That figure does not include insurance claims or disaster grants from agencies besides FEMA.
“We did dodge a bullet and didn’t have much of a wind event associated with Florence,” Becker said. “But, in terms of rain, we got rainfall amounts that did exceed Matthew, which was the previous state record.”
He said state officials should have a much clearer picture of storm recovery costs in the next six or so months.
