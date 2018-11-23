94-year-old killed in SC hit-and-run near rehab facility had just visited his wife

A 94-year-old South Carolina man died days after being hit by a car and left on the side of the road, according to coroner’s officials.
Dale Howard Showers, 94, of East Tamassee Drive in Seneca, was hospitalized Nov. 14 after he was found unresponsive on the edge of Houston Rice Road near Seneca Health and Rehabilitation, Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said in a release Friday afternoon.
Showers had just been at the facility visiting his wife, who is currently a patient there, Addis said. He left the facility around 6 p.m. that day, and although his vehicle was parked near the main entrance, surveillance footage showed Showers walking through the upper parking lot toward Houstin Rice Road.
Showers initially was treated at Oconee Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Greenville Memorial Hospital, where he died Wednesday, Addis said. An autopsy showed internal injuries that suggest he was hit by a car.
The S.C. Highway Patrol and Oconee County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the deadly incident. Anyone with information is asked to call the Highway Patrol at 864-241-1000.
