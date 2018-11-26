Death of 46-year-old man at South Carolina prison under investigation, officials say

An inmate at a South Carolina medium security prison died Saturday, according to a spokesperson for the S. C. Department of Corrections.
The death of Michael Harold Brown, 46, at Tyger River Correctional Institution is still being investigated by the S. C. Law Enforcement Division and the Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office, SCDC spokesman Dexter Lee said Monday afternoon.
Brown was serving a 10 year sentence for attempted armed robbery at the facility in Spartanburg County, Lee said. He was admitted into SCDC custody in late June 2016.
SCDC’s police services will be assisting in the investigation, Lee said.
According to multiple new sources, Coroner Rusty Clevenger is still conducting an autopsy, but preliminary investigation showed no sign of trauma. Clevenger said in a statement to news outlets that toxicology tests will need to be performed before he can make a final ruling.
Tyger River Correctional Institution is a Level 2 facility housing medium security inmates, according to SCDC’s website. It is located in Enoree.
