Driver with dead dog hanging on side of SCDOT truck spawns investigation

The S.C. Department of Transportation is investigating after an employee was spotted driving down the road with a dead animal hanging from her truck, according to a statement from the agency.
A now wide-reaching Facebook post showed a dead dog hanging from a hoist of an SCDOT truck driving down a road in Calhoun County.
In a video, a woman confronted the driver of the truck, asking what she was going to do with the dog. The driver said she was going to take it to the woods.
“Yea, I’m sure your boss would say it is totally cool going down (Highway) 21 with a dog like this,” a woman said in a video confronting the driver of the truck.
SCDOT Tweeted Tuesday that it was investigating the situation.
“SCDOT’s policy prohibits its workers from transporting an animal carcass hanging from the hoist of the truck,” the Tweet read. “SCDOT apologizes to the public for the failure of the crew to follow procedure.”
SCDOT officials said the incident may result in disciplinary action.
