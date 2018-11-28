South Carolina

Man found dead in SC maximum-security prison, officials say

Authorities are investigating after an inmate turned up dead at one of South Carolina’s maximum security prisons, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

The inmate, who was not yet identified by officials died Wednesday morning at Lieber Correctional Institution, SCDC spokesman Dexter Lee said.

The inmate was found unresponsive in his cell, Lee said. His cause of death has not yet been determined.

Lieber Correctional, located in Ridgeville, houses some of SCDC’s most violent offenders, according to the department’s website.

SCDC’s police services division will be investigating the incident, Lee said.

The inmate will be publicly identified once his family has been notified of his passing, Lee added.

