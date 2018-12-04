Here are the five SC restaurants in TripAdvisor’s top 25 for fine dining in 2018

Some of the best fine dining in the country can be found in the South Carolina Lowcountry, according to the new 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards from TripAdvisor released Tuesday.
Five of the top 25 fine dining restaurants in the new TripAdvisor awards are in Charleston, including three in the top 10.
Circa 1886 Restaurant in Charleston’s historic downtown placed fourth on the list. The restaurant is in a historic carriage house and, according to the restaurant, it puts a “forward-thinking spin on traditional Lowcountry dishes.”
TripAdvisor uses 12 months of user reviews, looking at the quantity and quality of each review in its algorithm to determine the winners, according to a company press release.
“The 2018 Travelers’ Choice restaurant winners are what diners consider the best-in-class, and we hope these leaders in hospitality will inspire others to try something new,” TripAdvisor’s Bertrand Jelensperger said in the release. “Food and dining experiences can often be the main highlight of any trip or an evening out. Luckily, diners can use this list to find the ideal eatery for any occasion – from formal to casual and everything in between.”
Sixth on the list, Charleston’s Halls Chophouse has a more laid-back atmosphere with nightly jazz at steakhouse on a busy stretch of King Street.
Back to a more traditional fine dining experience, the Charleston Grill, with its wood paneling and crisp white tablecloths, came in eighth on the 2018 list. The restaurant’s site describes its food as “Southern soul with contemporary flair.” The restaurant features a wide wine menu and jazz in its King Street dining room.
Peninsula Grill on Charleston’s North Market Street placed 15th on the Travelers’ Choice list. Forbes described the restaurant earlier this year: “With its great location tucked inside the luxurious Planter’s Inn, this Four-Star restaurant has the sophistication of an urban eatery without losing sight of its southern charm.”
South Carolina’s final winner on the list is Grill 225, in downtown Charleston’s Market Pavilion Hotel, placing 17th on the top-25 list.
Here are the TripAdvisor Top 10 Travelers’ Choice Awards for 2018:
- Gabriel Kreuther – New York City, New York
- Daniel – New York City, New York
- Café Monarch – Scottsdale, Arizona
- Circa 1886 – Charleston, South Carolina
- Flight Restaurant & Wine Bar – Memphis, Tennessee
- Halls Chophouse – Charleston, South Carolina
- GW Fins – New Orleans, Louisiana
- Charleston Grill – Charleston, South Carolina
- Lahaina Grill – Maui, Hawaii
- Geronimo – Santa Fe, New Mexico
TripAdvisor also released its Travelers’ Choice winners for everyday dining and fast casual Tuesday. One other South Carolina restaurant placed in the 2018 awards: the Cook Out on Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach placed 24th out of the top 25 in the country for “fast casual” dining.
