Grab a beer, Clemson fans: City halts open container law ahead of national title party

As the college football playoffs approach, the city of Clemson is buckling down and preparing for what could be another run to a national championship.
City officials voted Monday night to allow fans to grab a beer and take to part of a downtown street for a viewing party of the much-awaited game. Part of College Avenue will be closed for the party scheduled for Jan. 7, according to a city council agenda. The game is scheduled to start at 8 p.m.
Attendees hoping to catch the game will be allowed to drink out on the street as city officials suspended the open container law for that day only.
Of course, the suspension of the law only applies if Clemson makes it to the National Championship game. The team first has to defeat Notre Dame on Dec. 29 at the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic.
If successful, the Tigers would face off against either Alabama or Oklahoma on Jan. 7 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California.
Clemson has two football national championships to its credit, including a 35-31 win over Alabama on Jan. 9, 2017.
