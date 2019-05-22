Democrats aren’t ready to impeach Trump, South Carolina’s Jim Clyburn says

US Rep Jim Clyburn AP

South Carolina’s U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn’s job is to gauge the temperature of Democrats in the House of Representatives. And when it comes to impeaching Trump, he believes that temperature is still cold.

In an interview on MSNBC Tuesday, Clyburn said Democratic congressmen are not ready to move forward with impeaching President Donald Trump.

“We will reach a point where we’ll say, ‘Now is the time,’” the Majority Whip from Columbia said. “I don’t think we’ve reached that point yet.”

Though some members of his party have the “itch ... for impeachment,” Clyburn discouraged taking that step, urging House Democrats instead to focus on their investigation into him.

Despite current and former Trump officials refusing to cooperate, Clyburn said his colleagues are making progress, pointing to victories in court over the president’s financial records and Michigan Republican U.S. Rep. Justin Amash’s recent calls for impeachment.

“I think the American people are coming to the conclusion that this man thinks he’s above the law, and they don’t like it. They know that he’s covering up something, and they want to find out what it is,” Clyburn said. “They want us to do what is necessary to protect the integrity of this democracy, not to salve whatever may be our itch at this particular point.”

Clyburn said Democrats have to make sure they have all their bases covered before they can proceed with impeachment.

“I’m not a lawyer, but I do know that these are the kinds of things we should try to solve administratively, legislatively and not do it judicially until it is absolutely necessary, and it is not absolutely necessary yet,” Clyburn said.