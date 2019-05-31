4 inmates taken to hospital after fight breaks out at SC prison, officials say

5 problems facing South Carolina’s prisons Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Four inmates were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out inside a South Carolina prison Friday morning, according to a tweet from the S.C. Department of Corrections.

The fighting broke out between two groups of inmates in one side of a housing unit at Ridgeland Correctional Institution, according to the Tweet. Ridgeland Correctional is a medium security prison located in Ridgeland.

No staff members were injured during the incident. The prison was secured after the fight, according to agency’s tweet, posted at 11 a.m. Friday. Corrections had not posted any additional details on its social media account as of late Friday morning.

The Department of Corrections’ Police Services unit is investigating the incident.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW