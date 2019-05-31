South Carolina
4 inmates taken to hospital after fight breaks out at SC prison, officials say
Four inmates were taken to a hospital after a fight broke out inside a South Carolina prison Friday morning, according to a tweet from the S.C. Department of Corrections.
The fighting broke out between two groups of inmates in one side of a housing unit at Ridgeland Correctional Institution, according to the Tweet. Ridgeland Correctional is a medium security prison located in Ridgeland.
No staff members were injured during the incident. The prison was secured after the fight, according to agency’s tweet, posted at 11 a.m. Friday. Corrections had not posted any additional details on its social media account as of late Friday morning.
The Department of Corrections’ Police Services unit is investigating the incident.
