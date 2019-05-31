Special team hired to prosecute Lee Correctional killings, SC prison officials say

5 problems facing South Carolina’s prisons Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

More than a year after the deadly prison riot at South Carolina’s Lee Correctional Institution, officials have decided to hire a special team to prosecute the crimes committed during the fighting, according to a statement from the S.C. Department of Corrections.

The team, which consists of a former circuit judge and a former prosecutor, will review the results of an investigation into the April 2018 riot, according to the statement.

“This case demands a tremendous amount of resources and expertise, and this team has the years of experience to handle the prosecution,” Department of Corrections Director Bryan Stirling said, in the statement.

The investigation into what happened on the night of April 15 wrapped up in April this year after the department’s Police Services Division turned over their file to the Third Judicial Circuit’s Solicitor’s Office. Solicitor Ernest Finney and SCDC officials decided to hire the special prosecution team, according to the statement.

The team consists of former Judge Knox McMahon, who served 12 years on the bench and several years as a prosecutor, and former prosecutor Kathryn Luck Campbell, of the Fifth Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

McMahon was selected for the team earlier this month, according to the statement. Campbell will begin her work Monday.

The results of Police Services’ investigation has largely been kept under wraps, though in the day following the riot, Stirling and S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster blamed the cause of the riot on a fight over cell phones and territory.

In the months following their declaration, two former Department of Corrections officials said otherwise.

Former Lee Correctional Warden Aaron Joyner sued department officials, claiming they were using him as a scapegoat for the riot. Joyner pointed to a mass transfer of inmates and chronic understaffing as the cause of the riot.

Though corrections officials have admitted to needing hundreds of more security staff, some reports commissioned by the department have suggested that number could be more than 2,000.

In an exclusive interview with The State, former Deputy Director of Operations Michael McCall said there were several warning signs ahead of the riot that department officials ignored, including more armed inmates and broken doors a dorm.