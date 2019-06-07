After killing of pastor, South Carolina cops looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ stepson

Lyman Police Department

A pastor died from “multiple gunshot wounds” at his Upstate, South Carolina, home Thursday morning and police say they are searching for his stepson, WSPA reports.

Police say Andrico Rashad Stewart should be considered “armed and dangerous,” according to WYFF. The 30-year-old suspect lived with his stepfather, Pastor Simeon James Frazier, in Lyman, according to police, the station reports.

Frazier was a traveling pastor and ran the Apostolic and Prophetic Training Institute, according to WSPA.

“Stewart has been charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and felon in possession of firearm,” Fox Carolina reports.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Frazier was shot before 10 a.m. Thursday and died at the hospital, according to Fox Carolina.

Lyman Police Chief Jay Hayes told the Spartanburg Herald-Journal that there was a witness in the home during the shooting. Both Frazier and Steward lived in the home, according to the newspaper.

The police chief said they have not figured out the motive, the Herald-Journal reports.

SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.