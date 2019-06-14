Deputy responding to alarm shoots armed homeowner who opened the door, SC sheriff says

Getty Images/iStockphoto

A sheriff’s deputy knocked on a man’s door late Thursday night while responding to a call about a panic alarm, but the man was armed when he opened the door, officials said.





The deputy shot the South Carolina man when he saw the gun, according to a release from the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office.

The department said they got a call about a panic alarm in Simpsonville just before midnight.

“Once the first responding deputy arrived on scene, he went to the door and soon after was met by the homeowner, who pulled the door open and pointed a handgun directly at the deputy. The deputy then fired his weapon, striking the subject at least one time,” the sheriff’s office said.

The man was conscious and alert when paramedics took him to the hospital. No one else was injured.

“The deputy will be placed on paid administrative leave pending the results of internal investigation,” a standard practice when officers shoot someone, the department said. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division will do its own investigation into the shooting, which is also standard, the department said.

