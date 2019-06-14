2 SC police officers injured, hospitalized in interstate wreck

police lights nighttime Getty Images/iStockphoto

Two South Carolina police officers have been hospitalized after a wreck on Interstate 26 Friday morning.

A car ran into the back of a Goose Creek patrol car around 8:20 a.m., WCSC-TV reports. The patrol car then ran into the back of the cars in front of it. Both officers inside the patrol car were injured and taken to the hospital.

In total, four cars were involved in the collision near mile marker 211 in the eastbound lane of I-26. No other drivers were injured in the collision, and no tickets have been issued, according to WCBD-TV.

S.C. Highway Patrol reports the two officers were taken to the Medical University of South Carolina for treatment for unspecified injuries, Lance Cpl. Matt Southern said. The incident happened near the Remount Road area of North Charleston.

S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

