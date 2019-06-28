Delta has a new direct flight from this South Carolina city to Minneapolis-St. Paul

Fly like a pro: Quick tips for a stress-free first flight Keep these travel tips in mind when preparing for your first flight. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Keep these travel tips in mind when preparing for your first flight.

A new flight from Charleston International Airport to Minneapolis-St. Paul takes off Saturday.

Delta announced the new CHS-MSP direct flight last fall, linking the Lowcountry airport to the airline’s Midwest hub.

Delta first planned to start the flight June 20, but now the first departure from the Holy City to Minneapolis is scheduled to leave June 29, according to the Charleston airport.

“Delta is proud to have served Charleston for decades, so we are especially pleased to offer this new service,” Delta senior vice president Joe Esposito said in a press release last year when the airline announced the flight.

“These flights will open up dozens of Midwest, West destinations for customers through a single, easy connection at MSP,” he said.

