South Carolina
Someone in SC has a $2 million winning lottery ticket
These scholarships are funded by the lottery
One lucky person in South Carolina has an extra reason to celebrate on the Fourth of July.
A ticket sold in South Carolina won $2 million in the Powerball drawing on Wednesday night.
The winning lottery ticket matched five of the six numbers, earning $1 million for the lucky ticket holder. But the winner also opted to use the “power play” to double their winnings, boosting their winnings to $2 million.
No one picked all six numbers correctly to win the full $165 million jackpot. The next drawing will be on Saturday.
Comments