Fire at old plant in South Carolina could burn for days, fire department says

A fire at an old rug factory could burn for days after the roof collapsed at the plant near Gaffney, South Carolina, fire officials say.

The fire was reported at 3:40 a.m. Thursday, WHNS reports.

The concrete roof collapsed in the fire, according to the Cherokee Creek Fire Department, so crews cannot get in to safely put the fire out.

“Please note there will be fire and smoke visible for days to come,” the department said on Facebook.

“We are rotating personnel in and out to ensure the fire is contained to the building. Unfortunately the fire will have to burn itself out,” the department said.

Fire Chief Billy Bishop said there were plastic car parts in the building that were going to be recycled, WYFF reports.

He said the department called state environmental officials about the fire, but the air quality is still safe in the area, according to WYFF.

Firefighters had used more than a million gallons of water on the building by Thursday afternoon, WSPA reports. There were no injuries, according to the station.

Fire stations from around the area sent reinforcements to help keep the fire contained, the Cherokee Creek department said on Facebook, including crews from Union, Oconee and Anderson counties.

