Driver speeding from police plunges over I-85 embankment in deadly crash, SC cops say

A driver sped away from a traffic stop on Interstate 85 on Monday, and a passenger died when the car went off an embankment, police say.

A South Carolina state trooper tried to pull the car over on I-85 at about 9:30 p.m. Monday near Greenville, according to WHNS. The driver tried to take an exit but went off the embankment, the station reports.

The coroner said Michael Mansell, 30, died at the scene of the crash, according to WYFF.

Mansell’s family told the Greenville News that the man was on his way home from work and had been “in the wrong place at the wrong time.”





The driver, who police have not identified, was taken to the hospital with injuries, the newspaper reports.

The coroner said the driver was “driving at a high rate of speed” when they tried to turn for the Augusta Road exit and went off the road, WSPA reports.

Photos shared by WSPA show a vehicle near an overpass, part way down a steep embankment.

