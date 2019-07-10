South Carolina
Second officer quits after investigation into fake traffic tickets, SC officials say
A police officer who wrote fake traffic tickets is now the second cop accused of scheming unsuspecting drivers in a South Carolina city, officials say.
Blaine Morgan resigned Wednesday after issuing “unwarranted tickets to motorists without their knowledge,” and dismissing them to cover up the scam, the Charleston Police Department said in a news release.
Police say Morgan and former officer Michael Baker were the subjects of internal investigations.
Baker stepped down from the police force after about five years on the job, Charleston authorities announced last week.
Police in a previous news release said Baker was “artificially inflating the number of tickets written in an attempt to conceal the fact that he was not actively and appropriately patrolling his area.”
Now, “all pending tickets” from Morgan and Baker will get dismissed, according to officials.
