Skydiving woman killed in landing incident Sunday, SC officials say

A woman who was skydiving in South Carolina Sunday died, Chester County Emergency Management said.

The incident occurred not far from the state line between South Carolina and North Carolina.





The woman who died was part of a group jumping with Skydive Carolina, WSOC reported.

It was described as a hard landing by Ed Darby, the Deputy Director for Chester County Emergency Management, in an interview with The State.

A 911 call was made at about 2:30 p.m., WJZY reported.

Darby said a woman was originally described as unconscious. That was soon upgraded and the coroner’s office was called shortly after emergency crews responded to the scene, Darby said.

Skydive Carolina released a statement that the woman’s parachute “deployed without incident and was fully functioning but that an ‘advanced parachute maneuver’ caused her to sustain injuries while landing,” WBTV reported.

The statement described the woman as a 33-year-old who had completed more than 800 skydives, according to the TV station.

The Chester County Coroner said the woman’s cause of death was blunt force trauma, per WCNC.

The coroner and Chester County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.