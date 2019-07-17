SC man accused of drugging girlfriend, holding her hostage for days, cops say

A South Carolina man has been arrested after police say he drugged his live-in girlfriend and held her hostage in their home for days, according to a statement from the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office.

Roger Lee Peagler, 44, was charged with domestic violence high and aggravated, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a firearm, according to the statement.

Deputies believe Peagler drugged his girlfriend’s soda with a mix of methamphetamine and muscle relaxers, according to the statement. After several days, the woman regained coherence and managed to escape when Peagler was away.

The woman was able to call for help, and she was taken to the Colleton County Medical Center, according to the statement. After examining her, medical staff decided to contact police.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The woman had been “severely beaten,” and was covered in bruises, according to the statement. After the violent episode, she was also suffering from seizures.

Deputies soon arrested Peagler and charged him with domestic violence, but after finding more evidence during the course of their investigation, they added more charges for the crime.

Police say Peagler has faced similar charges in the past.

Peagler is expected to appear in court Wednesday for a bond hearing.