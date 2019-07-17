SC inmate charged with murder in 2015 stabbing at Low Country prison

5 problems facing South Carolina’s prisons Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Underfunded and understaffed, South Carolina's prisons have a lot of problems. Here are the five main issues facing the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Four years after an inmate was stabbed to death in a South Carolina prison, his alleged attacker has been charged, according to a statement from the S.C. Law Enforcement Division.

Donnance M. Mayes, 30, was charged with murder Tuesday.

Mayes, who is still housed in a state-run prison, is accused of stabbing inmate Dusaun S. Brown on July 16, 2015, at Lieber Correctional Institution according to his arrest warrant. Lieber CI is a maximum security prison located in Ridgeville.

Brown, 33 at the time of his death, was serving time for carjacking when he was stabbed in the chest.

The case was taken up by the State Law Enforcement Division shortly after the fatal stabbing.

Mayes is already serving time for assault and battery with the intent to kill, armed robbery and burglary, according to S.C. Department of Corrections records. He was first incarcerated in 2009, and is currently located at medium-security Ridgeland Correctional Institution.