9-year-old’s mom dies days after same SC motorcycle crash that killed dad, coroner says

A South Carolina woman died days after the motorcycle crash that also killed her husband, leaving their child an orphan, the Oconee County Coroner’s Office said.

The crash occurred Thursday afternoon when the motorcycle Mary Rebecca Graham was riding with her husband was hit by a pickup truck, Coroner Karl Addis said in a news release.

Initially, the 35-year-old Fair Play resident survived the collision that killed her husband, James Richard “Richie” Rogers, Jr., according to the news release.

Rogers, 32, died at the scene of the collision after the 2008 Suzuki motorcycle he was driving was hit, said Lance Cpl. Gary Miller of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Graham was rushed to an area hospital after she and Rogers were ejected from the bike, Miller said. Neither was wearing a helmet, according to highway patrol.

After three days in the intensive care unit at Greenville Memorial Hospital, Graham died Saturday night from complications of a head injury, Addis said.

Their deaths leave the couple’s 9-year-old son without either parent, WHNS reported.

Before Graham died, an online fundraiser was started to help cover Rogers’ funeral expenses. Any leftover money will go to the couple’s child, according to the TV station.

The driver of the 2006 Dodge pickup truck that hit and killed Rogers and Graham was not injured in the collision, Miller said.

William Edward Hardin was wearing a seat belt and failed to yield the right of way when turning onto Singing Pines Road, where the motorcycle was heading south and leading to the deadly wreck, according to highway patrol.

The 62-year-old Seneca resident was charged with failure to yield to a stop sign, Miller said.

The crash is still under investigation by highway patrol.

