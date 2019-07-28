Worker falls through warehouse roof, plummets 60 feet to his death, SC coroner says

5 ways to prevent workplace falls Here are five ways to improve worker safety and prevent falls, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's OSHA. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Here are five ways to improve worker safety and prevent falls, according to the U.S. Department of Labor's OSHA.

A man working on the roof of a South Carolina warehouse Saturday died after falling through the ceiling, the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office said.

Mickey Ray Stephens was working at the TTI facility in Gaffney’s Meadow Creek Industrial Park around 2 p.m., when he fell through the roof and crashed onto the warehouse’s concrete floor, WYFF reported.

The coroner said the 55-year-old Chester resident died at the scene, according to WSPA.

Stephens was on the roof with two other workers from Charlotte, North Carolina’s Performance Staffing Solutions, per WHNS.

He was working on the facility’s HVAC air conditioner/heating unit when he stepped on an opening in the return duct, WSPA reported.

After he fell through the 2-by-2 foot opening, Stephens crashed to the warehouse floor, where the coroner said he suffered blunt force trauma to the head and body, and died, according to WYFF.

Stephens’ death remains under investigation by the coroner’s office, which will perform an autopsy on Monday, WHNS reported.

A similar incident occurred in Alabama on July 2, when a 15-year-old boy died on his first day of work for a roofing company when he fell about 40 feet through insulation and crashed onto the factory’s concrete floor, The State reported.

