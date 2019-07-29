Fatal crash closes Lake Murray Dam, SC Highway Patrol says

Lake Murray Dam is closed to traffic following a fatal crash. Getty Images/iStockphoto

A fatal crash closed down traffic going over Lake Murray Dam on Monday night, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The collision occurred just after 8:30 p.m., Trooper Tyler Tidwell said in an interview with The State.

The wreck blocked all traffic heading from Irmo into Lexington, according to Tidwell.

Drivers are asked to find alternate routes of travel, as the Highway Patrol works to investigate the crash and clear the road, also known as SC-6, officials tweeted.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The State content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

A tractor trailer and motorcycle were involved in the deadly collision, highway patrol tweeted.

Information on the number of people killed or hurt in the crash was not available.

An 18-wheel tractor-trailer was involved in the collision, WIS reported.

The Lexington County coroner will publicly identify the crash victims after notifying the next of kin.

This is the second deadly collision involving a motorcycle and tractor trailer on Midlands’ roads Monday. One person was killed after a wreck around noon on Interstate 26 near mile marker 101 close to Broad River Road, The State reported.

Check back for updates, this is a developing story.

SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.