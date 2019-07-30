South Carolina
9 tarantulas shipped to SC home are missing — and unsuspecting porch pirate may be why
A package carrying several hairy spiders is missing from a South Carolina porch — and a thief may be responsible, officials say.
The FedEx shipment of about nine tarantulas was supposed to arrive at an Upstate home on Friday, according to a report from the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office.
A resident on Sunday told a deputy she received a notice that her package had been sent but didn’t see it on her doorstep, the report says.
The spider-filled shipment was worth about $1,000, according to the sheriff’s office.
The responding deputy listed the case as a “possible larceny of mail.” The resident thought the package was taken from her porch, WYFF reports.
The shipment was still missing as of Tuesday, spokesman Lt. Kevin Bobo of the sheriff’s office told McClatchy newsgroup via email.
Deputies say they don’t have suspects or video surveillance.
