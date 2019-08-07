‘Satan’ and swastikas deface cemetery, but church won’t press charges, SC deputies say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

An act of vandalism in South Carolina left a cemetery defaced with swastikas and the word “Satan,” officials say.

Workers were at the Buck Creek Baptist Church graveyard Sunday when they noticed four fence posts had been taken out of the ground “with the cement still attached,” according to a Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office report.

Authorities say the word “Satan” was spray painted across scrap wood at the cemetery. Spray-painted swastikas and pentagrams were also found, according to the report.

The Nazi symbol appears to have been scrawled onto tree bark, according to photos from WHNS.

Church officials don’t want the vandal to face criminal charges, cops say.

The discovery was made at a time when someone had been using a nearby driveway without the church’s permission, the Spartanburg County report says.

The house of worship on Saturday finished putting up fencing around part of its property, which had no cameras to record the vandalism, according to the report.

Buck Creek Baptist Church is located in Chesnee, about 16 miles northeast of Spartanburg.

