‘I’ve got that $20 I owe you.’ Man won $100k in South Carolina lottery, officials say

When Marty Dixon walked into the Kangaroo Express gas station in Boiling Springs, South Carolina, his friends were joking because the store had a lottery winner but none of their numbers matched.

“When the group spotted Dixon, they joked that none of them won, so he had to be the winner,” lottery officials said. And it turned out they were right.

Dixon won $100,000 in the Palmetto Cash 5 game Monday. “Dixon’s ticket was a perfect match for the numbers drawn on Monday, August 5 (6, 9, 17, 25, and 33),” lotto officials said in a press release.

Dixon called his sister, still in disbelief, the release said. “I told my sister that ‘I’ve got that $20 I owe you,’” he told lottery officials.

Dixon said he plans to pay off his mortgage and make “a donation to Mobile Meals of Spartanburg, a charity Dixon has volunteered with for 37 years.”

“The odds of winning $100,000 playing Palmetto Cash 5 are 1 in 501,942,” according to the lottery.